TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will release the class 10 results or SSLC results on August 23. The results will officially be declared by the board at a press conference on August 23 and the result links have been activated at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. All registered students can now download their scores.

TN Board SSLC 10th Results 2021: When and where to check

The result links will be activated at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Students have to visit one of these websites and click on the SSLC result link on the main home page, fill in required details like registration number or roll number which is mentioned on the admit cards.

After filling in the required details, students will be able to see their marksheet on the screen, after which they can download it and later get a printout for future reference. To pass the SSLC exams, students need to secure at least 35 marks out of the total 100 in all six subjects.

Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and the fear around it, the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the offline SSLC exams. The state government had even cancelled HSC or class 12 exams, the results of which were declared last month. The board had evaluated all class 12 students based on special assessment criteria formulated by an expert committee.