Monday, June 20, 2022
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared soon, check direct link to download scorecard

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10th students can check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

Updated: June 20, 2022 7:14:30 am
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: This year the exams were held in offline mode.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 9:30 am. The results and detailed score will be available at the official websites — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

This year, the SSC exams were held in an offline, pen-and-paper mode. SSC exams were conducted from May 6 to 30, 2022 from 10 am to 10 1:15 pm. To check their results on these SSC exams, students have to visit the official website of the board — tnresults.nic.in — and then click on the link for ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022’ which would be available on the home page. After that, students simply have to key in their exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha to see their score card.

Students can also check their scores via SMS just by typing TNBOARD10registration number and sending it to 09282232585 or 09282232585. The result will be sent to the same number. Last year, all SSC students were promoted to the next class which made the overall pass percentage to be 100 per cent. In 2021, 9,39,821 students had registered for the exams, out of which 4,71,759 were male candidates, 4,68,070 were female candidates and 6,235 were differently-abled students.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check scores

07:14 (IST)20 Jun 2022
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 to be declared today

 The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 9:30 am. The detailed score will be available at the official websites — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

TN result, TN SSC results, Board exams, Board results Last year, all SSC students were promoted to the next class which made the overall pass percentage to be 100 per cent. (Representative image)

The names of the top students haven't been released by the Tamil Nadu board since 2018. Instead, the city or district with the greatest pass percentage is declared. The DGE claims that the action is intended to lessen the harmful competition. All of the students who registered for the class 10 board examination in 2021 were declared pass, and the exams were postponed due to the pandemic. The board reported a 100 percent overall passing percentage in 2021.

