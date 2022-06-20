TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be out in an hour at tnresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecards

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 9:30 am. The results and detailed score will be available at the official websites — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.
The SSC exams this year were conducted offline in pen and papermode. From May 6 to May 30, 2022, SSC exams were held from 10 am to 10:15 pm. Students must go to the board’s official website, tnresults.nic.in, and click on the link labelled ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022’ on the home page in order to view their results for these SSC exams. After that, all students need to do to access their score card is enter their exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha.
Students can also check their scores via SMS just by typing TNBOARD10registration number and sending it to 09282232585 or 09282232585. The result will be sent to the same number. Since all SSC students were promoted to the following class last year, the overall pass rate was 100 per cent. As many as 9,39,821 students were registered for the SSLC exams in 2021. Over 4,71,759 of them were male candidates, 4,68,070 female candidates, and 6,235 students with special needs.
The students who appeared in the board exams can check their result at the official website but sometimes due to heavy traffic the pages starts crashing then students will have an option to check their scores via SMS. Candidates must not that the information that is required to fill during the checking of their board result is mentioned on their admit card or hall tickets. Read more here.
The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will release the class 12 board examination results today. All the students who appeared in the board examination will be able to check their results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. Read more here.
In the last two years, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to promote and pass all the Class 10 SSLC students. In 2021, the schools issued leaving certificates mentioning class 9 marks, based on which students took the admission for class 11 or polytechnic. In 2020, the students were marked based on quarterly and half-yearly assessments for the board examination.
Candidates should note that they need to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100 to clear the board exams. If the students scored below 35 marks then they will be declared as fail. Such students will have to appear for the compartment exams. The board will give the dates for compartment examination.
Steps 1: Go to the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link on the appeared homepage
Step 3: On the login window, enter the registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen
To check their results on these SSC exams, students have to visit the official website of the board — tnresults.nic.in — and then click on the link for 'Class 10th SSLC result 2022' which would be available on the home page. After that, students simply have to key in their exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha to see their score card.
Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.
