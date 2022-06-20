TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be out in an hour at tnresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecards

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 9:30 am. The results and detailed score will be available at the official websites — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

The SSC exams this year were conducted offline in pen and papermode. From May 6 to May 30, 2022, SSC exams were held from 10 am to 10:15 pm. Students must go to the board’s official website, tnresults.nic.in, and click on the link labelled ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022’ on the home page in order to view their results for these SSC exams. After that, all students need to do to access their score card is enter their exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha.

Students can also check their scores via SMS just by typing TNBOARD10registration number and sending it to 09282232585 or 09282232585. The result will be sent to the same number. Since all SSC students were promoted to the following class last year, the overall pass rate was 100 per cent. As many as 9,39,821 students were registered for the SSLC exams in 2021. Over 4,71,759 of them were male candidates, 4,68,070 female candidates, and 6,235 students with special needs.