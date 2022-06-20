scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be out in an hour at tnresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecards

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10th students can check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 8:35:06 am
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022, Tamil Nadu results, TN SSC results, Board exams 2022, Board resultsTN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Result 2021 at www.tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 9:30 am. The results and detailed score will be available at the official websites — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Read |TN board SSLC Class 10th result 2022: How to check scorecard

The SSC exams this year were conducted offline in pen and papermode. From May 6 to May 30, 2022, SSC exams were held from 10 am to 10:15 pm. Students must go to the board’s official website, tnresults.nic.in, and click on the link labelled ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022’ on the home page in order to view their results for these SSC exams. After that, all students need to do to access their score card is enter their exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha.

Also Read |TN Board +2 12th board exam result 2022: When and where to check score

Students can also check their scores via SMS just by typing TNBOARD10registration number and sending it to 09282232585 or 09282232585. The result will be sent to the same number. Since all SSC students were promoted to the following class last year, the overall pass rate was 100 per cent. As many as 9,39,821 students were registered for the SSLC exams in 2021. Over 4,71,759 of them were male candidates, 4,68,070 female candidates, and 6,235 students with special needs.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check scores at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

08:28 (IST)20 Jun 2022
TN board SSLC Class 10 result 2022: When and where to check

The students who appeared in the board exams can check their result at the official website but sometimes due to heavy traffic the pages starts crashing then students will have an option to check their scores via SMS. Candidates must not that the information that is required to fill during the checking of their board result is mentioned on their admit card or hall tickets. Read more here. 

08:26 (IST)20 Jun 2022
In other news: TN Board +2 12th board exam result to be declared today

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will release the class 12 board examination results today. All the students who appeared in the board examination will be able to check their results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. Read more here.

08:06 (IST)20 Jun 2022
How did TN board assess students in 2021 and 2020 without exams?

In the last two years, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to promote and pass all the Class 10 SSLC students. In 2021, the schools issued leaving certificates mentioning class 9 marks, based on which students took the admission for class 11 or polytechnic. In 2020, the students were marked based on quarterly and half-yearly assessments for the board examination. 

08:02 (IST)20 Jun 2022
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022: Check passing criteria

Candidates should note that they need to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the subjects out of 100 to clear the board exams. If the students scored below 35 marks then they will be declared as fail. Such students will have to appear for the compartment exams. The board will give the dates for compartment examination.

07:45 (IST)20 Jun 2022
Steps to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022

Steps 1: Go to the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link on the appeared homepage

Step 3: On the login window, enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

07:37 (IST)20 Jun 2022
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022: How to check scores online

To check their results on these SSC exams, students have to visit the official website of the board — tnresults.nic.in — and then click on the link for ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2022’ which would be available on the home page. After that, students simply have to key in their exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha to see their score card.

07:28 (IST)20 Jun 2022
How many students awaiting SSLC result 2022?

Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams. 

07:14 (IST)20 Jun 2022
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 to be declared today

 The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today at 9:30 am. The detailed score will be available at the official websites — dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

TN result, TN SSC results, Board exams, Board results Last year, all SSC students were promoted to the next class which made the overall pass percentage to be 100 per cent. (Representative image)

The names of the top students haven't been released by the Tamil Nadu board since 2018. Instead, the city or district with the greatest pass percentage is declared. The DGE claims that the action is intended to lessen the harmful competition. All of the students who registered for the class 10 board examination in 2021 were declared pass, and the exams were postponed due to the pandemic. The board reported a 100 percent overall passing percentage in 2021.

