Monday, August 23, 2021
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know how students will be evaluated this year

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021, Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Class 10th students can check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

Updated: August 23, 2021 9:34:48 am
tn result, tn sslc result, tn sslc result 2021, tamil nadu sslc result, tamil nadu sslc result 2021 TN Board SSLC Result 2021 Live: Students can check their results at the education board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in or dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today. The results with a detailed score will be available at the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.

Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the class 10 board examinations this year in view of the sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. Initially, the exams were scheduled to begin on May 3. The government has also postponed the dates for class 12 examinations, which is now to be conducted from May 31.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the exam were promoted based on a special scheme to the next grade, as the class 10 exam was cancelled following the Madras High Court order.

The TNDGE had recently announced plus two results. A total of 8,16,473 students had registered for the Plus Two examination of which 4,35,973 are girls and 3,80,500 are boys. They all are declared pass. A total of 1,656 students who didn’t attend the classes were considered as candidates who have not taken exams this year.

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: How to check scores

09:34 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Steps to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021

Steps 1: Go to the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link on the appeared homepage

Step 3: On the login window, enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

09:28 (IST)23 Aug 2021
TN Board SSLC result 2021 evaluation criteria explained

The state government had cancelled HSC or class 12 and SSLC (class 10)exams due to covid. The results of HSC were declared last month. The board had evaluated all class 12 students based on special assessment criteria formulated by an expert committee. SSLC students will also be declared based on an alternative marking scheme.

09:03 (IST)23 Aug 2021
Provisional marksheets to be out today at dge.tn.gov.in

The temporary marksheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth. Read more. 

08:57 (IST)23 Aug 2021
How many students awaiting SSLC result 2021?

Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.

08:53 (IST)23 Aug 2021
TN Board did not conduct SSLC exams this year

Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and the fear around it, the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the offline SSLC exams. The state government had even cancelled HSC or class 12 exams, the results of which were declared last month.

08:52 (IST)23 Aug 2021
TN Board SSLC 10th result 2021 to be out today

The results will officially be declared by the TN board at a press conference on August 23 and the result links have been activated at dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

tn result, tn sslc result, tn sslc result 2021, tamil nadu sslc result TN Board SSLC Result 2021 Live: The board has decided to promote students without exams this year. There was no official announcement on Class 10 evaluation criteria. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Tamil Nadu government has decided to declare all students pass and not give any marks or grades to Class 10 SSLC students. The schools will issue leaving certificates mentioning class 9 marks, based on which students would be able to take admission for class 11 or polytechnic.

