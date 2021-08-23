TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know how students will be evaluated this year

TN Board SSLC Result 2021 Live: Students can check their results at the education board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in or dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today. The results with a detailed score will be available at the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh students have been registered for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.

Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the class 10 board examinations this year in view of the sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. Initially, the exams were scheduled to begin on May 3. The government has also postponed the dates for class 12 examinations, which is now to be conducted from May 31.

In 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, around 9.7 lakh students who had appeared in the exam were promoted based on a special scheme to the next grade, as the class 10 exam was cancelled following the Madras High Court order.

The TNDGE had recently announced plus two results. A total of 8,16,473 students had registered for the Plus Two examination of which 4,35,973 are girls and 3,80,500 are boys. They all are declared pass. A total of 1,656 students who didn’t attend the classes were considered as candidates who have not taken exams this year.