TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: All SSLC students promoted this year following Madras HC order

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Class 10 result to be available at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Class 10 result to be available at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) will release the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination on Monday, August 10. Around 9.7 lakh candidates who had appeared for the SSLC, class 10 exams will get their result through the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

The SSLC exam — scheduled to be held in March — was postponed and was later cancelled on the Madras High Court order which said the court cannot allow the state government to put lives of 9 lakh students at stake.

Following the HC verdict, the state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami said all the class 10 students of the 2019-20 academic year will be promoted.

For the assessment of class 10, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.