TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check scores through websites

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019: The result of SSLC Class 10th examination will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Monday, April 29, 2019. Students who had appeared for their SSLC exams this year will be able to check their scores or marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in

In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, the students may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC 10th result

The result will be available on the official website around 9:30 am.

TN SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store. Students will also be able to check their Tamil Nadu SSC results of the examination via SMS, the details of which are to be released soon. The students can also get their results via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website.

The marks details available on the internet can be treated as provisional mark sheet and official mark sheets will be available at school within days’ time for both regular and open school students.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC examinations that was concluded on 24, 2019. From last year, the state education department has also decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.