TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2022 declared: How to check marks online

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 result 2022 today at 10 am. The results will be available online on the board’s official website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.07 per cent. A total of 7,50,856 students have passed the exam out of which 3,46,243 are boys, 411612 are girls and one transgender student has passed the plus one exam. The overall pass percentage of girls stands at 94.99 per cent and 84.86 per cent boys managed to pass the exams.

Students can download the scorecard by logging in to the website with their registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields.

TN Class 11 Results 2022; How to check scorecard

Step 1:Visit the official website of the TN board, tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘HSE (+1) Result 2022’ link available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3:Enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format only).

Step 4:Now, select the link for ‘Get Results’.

Step 5:Your TN Class 11th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.Take a printout or save a screenshot of the result for future use.

Students who fail to qualify the TN class 11 exams will now have to appear for the supplementary exams dates of which will be announced by the board soon.

The board had recently announced plus two results. Over 93.76 per cent of students were declared pass in TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2022. A total of 9.12 lakh candidates had registered for class 12 of which, 8.21 lakh students were declared pass.