Friday, July 31, 2020
TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020 Live Updates: Why the pending exams were cancelled

TN Plus One 11th Result 2020, Tamil Nadu Board Class 11th Plus One Result 2020 at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in Live Updates: The results of class 11, class 12 re-sit candidates will be available at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2020 6:29:08 am
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Tamil Nadu Plus One Result LIVE: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

TN Tamil Nadu Board 11th Plus One Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over 9 lakh students who appeared for the plus one examination will get their result on Friday, July 31. Apart from the results of class 11, the results for class 12 re-sit candidates will also be released.

Earlier, in his tweet, State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the results for class will be released today at 9:30 am. The result will be available at the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students will also get their results via SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

The ongoing plus one examinations in March were discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic, and were cancelled later along with SSLC exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100.

The students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

TN Tamil Nadu Board Plus One 11th Result 2020 Live Updates: Result to be released at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in, check updates 

06:28 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Websites to check Plus One result

The result will be available at the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students will also get their results via SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

06:06 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Tamil Nadu Plus One result today

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the state plus-one results on Friday. The results will be released at 9:30 am. State education minister KA Sengottaiyan also confirmed that the results of candidates who re-sit for the state HSLC or class 12 results at the same time

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Tamil Nadu Plus One Result LIVE: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Board Plus One Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, the pass percentage of the plus one exam touched 95 per cent. In the plus 2 result released, a total of 92.3 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The girls have scored 5.39 per cent more than their male counterparts. A total of 94.8 per cent girls passed the exam, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 89.41 per cent.

