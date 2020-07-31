TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020 Live Updates: Why the pending exams were cancelled

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result LIVE: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Tamil Nadu Plus One Result LIVE: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

TN Tamil Nadu Board 11th Plus One Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over 9 lakh students who appeared for the plus one examination will get their result on Friday, July 31. Apart from the results of class 11, the results for class 12 re-sit candidates will also be released.

Earlier, in his tweet, State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the results for class will be released today at 9:30 am. The result will be available at the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students will also get their results via SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

The ongoing plus one examinations in March were discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic, and were cancelled later along with SSLC exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100.

The students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.