Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be declared today at 11 am

Tamil Nadu Board HSC 12th +2 Result 2021 Live News: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the Higher Secondary or class 12 exams today at 11 am. Around 9 lakh students have registered in plus two this year.
Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.
This year, 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.
To check your score on the website, candidates would need roll number and date of birth. These will help them log-in. Since over 9 lakh candidates would be checking their results it is advised to keep the documents handy.
