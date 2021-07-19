scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021 Live Updates: Result to be declared today at 11 am

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2021, TNBSE TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 Live Updates: The candidates who are registered for TN plus two this year can check their results by visiting the official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2021 8:25:32 am
Tamil Nadu HSC Board 12th Result 2021, Tamil Nadu Board 12th Class Result 2021Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Tamil Nadu Board HSC 12th +2 Result 2021 Live News: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the Higher Secondary or class 12 exams today at 11 am. Around 9 lakh students have registered in plus two this year.

Read | TN Board +2 Class 12th Result 2021: Date and time

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt announces Class 12 evaluation criteria 

This year, 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

To check your score on the website, candidates would need roll number and date of birth. These will help them log-in. Since over 9 lakh candidates would be checking their results it is advised to keep the documents handy.

Live Blog

TN Board +2 Result 2021 Live Updates: Websites to check scores

08:25 (IST)19 Jul 2021
How to check the results?

Registered students can go to dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in to check their score.

Step 1: Log in to one of these websites with registration number./roll number

Step 2:  Click on 'download' result link

Step: Down and get a printout of the score for future reference.

08:16 (IST)19 Jul 2021
Tamil Nadu Board +2 Result 2021 to be declared today at 11 am

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu had earlier announced that the results for the 12th board exams will be declared on July 19, 2021 at 11 am. Students can access their results today on these websites - dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

tn result, tn plus two result, tn plus two result 2021, tamil nadu plus two result, tamil nadu plus two result 2021 About 9 lakh students had appeared in the Higher Secondary examination in 2020. File.

Almost all of the over 7.99 lakh students who had appeared Tamil Nadu Plus Two Higher Secondary exams in 2020 had cleared it. The pass percentage was recorded to be 92.3 per cent. It was the highest ever pass percentage in the past five years. In 2016, the pass percentage was 91.40 per cent in 2017 it was 92.10, 91.10 in 2019, and 91.30 in 2019.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd