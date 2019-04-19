TN Board Class 12th +2 result 2019 LIVE updates: Result after 9 am today at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board HSE +2 result 2019 LIVE updates: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced to declare the result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or plus two (class 12) result today on April 19, 2019 (Friday). The result can be expected anytime between 9 am to 10 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for plus two or HSE exam of Tamil Nadu board was 91.1 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. Every year, over 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam.
To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams, as per the rules.
The official time declared by the DGE is 9:30 but last year, the results were announced half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time and a similar trend could be expected this year as well.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu to declare the result for the first year, second year, as well as the first-year reappear exams conducted in March 2019 at its official websites today at 9:30 am.