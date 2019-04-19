TN Board Class 12th +2 result 2019 LIVE updates: Result after 9 am today at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board HSE +2 result 2019 LIVE updates: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced to declare the result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or plus two (class 12) result today on April 19, 2019 (Friday). The result can be expected anytime between 9 am to 10 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE +2 result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSE +2 result’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for plus two or HSE exam of Tamil Nadu board was 91.1 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. Every year, over 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam.