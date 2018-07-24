TN Board HSC 12th supplementary result 2018 to be declared this week

TN Board HSC 12th supplementary result 2018: To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy TN Board HSC 12th supplementary result 2018: To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy

TN Board HSC 12th supplementary result 2018: The results of HSC or Plus Two supplementary examinations is expected this week at the official website, tnresults.nic.in. All the students who had got compartment in one or two subjects in the annual exams have appeared again to improve their results. TN supplementary exams for Plus Two students were held from June 25 to July 4. Similarly, the SSLC exams were held from June 28 to July 6.

To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy. When the result will be out, they have to enter their roll number and click on submit. The result will be displayed. Follow the below mentioned steps to check results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Nearly 8.66 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among them, about 4.63 lakh were girls and 4.03 lakh were boys. Two transgender candidates also registered for the Plus Two exam. This year, 5.32 lakh candidates appeared in the Tamil medium. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their plus-2 exams from 156 exam centres.

Girls outperformed boys with 94.1 per cent of them clearing the exams, which was 6.4 per cent more than that of the number of boys.

