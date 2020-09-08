TN Board +2 re-evaluation result 2020: Steps to check

TNDGE 12th re-evaluation result is out (Representational image)

TN Board +2 re-evaluation result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu released the re-evaluation result for Class 12 board exams at the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and dge1.tn.nic.in. Students who found errors in their results had applied for re-evaluation.

A total of 1904 students had got their results. In case of any change in marks after re-evaluation, the same will be rectified in the mark sheets. In the meanwhile, candidates can keep the print out of their online result as provisional mark sheet. To download the online results, students need to follow the following procedure –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on the re-evaluation link

Step 4: A PDF will open, check roll number

The state HSE exams were from March 2 till March 24, and it was one of the very few exams conducted this year which was not hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to clear the exams, candidates need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100 as well as in aggregate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd