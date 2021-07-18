TN Board +2 Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check score

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) tomorrow. Students will be able to check their score cards from 11 am onwards on July 19.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Read | TN Board +2 Class 12th Result 2021: Date and time

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

This year, 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

TN Board HSE +2 Result 2021: Websites to check result

Students can check the result on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

Almost all of the over 7.99 lakh students who had appeared Tamil Nadu Plus Two Higher Secondary exams in 2020 had cleared it. The pass percentage was recorded to be 92.3 per cent. It was the highest ever pass percentage in the past five years.