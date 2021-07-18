TN Board Plus Two Class 12th Result 2021: Date and time

TN Board Plus Two Class 12th Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board on July 19. As per the information on the official website of the DGE, the result is expected to be announced at 11 am on July 19.

Those awaiting the result can keep checking the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Candidates securing 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Read | Tamil Nadu govt announces Class 12 evaluation criteria

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. This year, results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. A 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

In TN HSC result 2019, the pass percentage was recorded to be 91.3 per cent. In 2018, as many as 91.1 per cent of students who appeared for the TN HSE passed it. The highest pass percentage in recent years was observed in 2017 when 94.4 per cent of students passed the Tamil Nadu +2 board exam.