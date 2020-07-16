TN Board +2 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Declared, result available now at these websites

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu declared the result for the Higher Secondary or class 12 exams on Thursday, July 16. Over 9 lakh students who had appeared in the exam will get their result at 9:30 am.
The Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) conducted the plus two exams in March however, due to lockdown, papers of a few subjects were left. Though the government cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.
Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 12th Result 2020 Live: Check update
Candidates securing 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.
The result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) has been released. The pass percentgae this year recorded at 92.3 per cent
Students can also get their result at indianexpress.com by registering their name, roll number, mail id, other details
Over 9 lakh students who appeared for the Higher Secondary or class 12 exams will get their result today. The results will be available at the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in