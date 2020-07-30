Tamil Nadu TN Board 11th Plus One Result 2020: When and where to check

Around 9 lakh candidates had registered for the state plus-one exams this year. (Representational Image) Around 9 lakh candidates had registered for the state plus-one exams this year. (Representational Image)

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the state plus-one results on Friday. The results will be released at 9:30 am. State education minister KA Sengottaiyan also confirmed that the results of candidates who re-appeared for the state HSLC or class 12 results at the same time.

All registered candidates will get their results via SMS, the minister confirmed. However, in case any student who doesn’t receive their scorecard can do it by visiting the websites mentioned below.

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: Websites to check results

Once declared, students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

As per reports, around 9 lakh candidates had registered for the state plus-one exams that were held in March. However, due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown the exams were postponed midway. With the state jostling hard against the spread of novel coronavirus the exams were later cancelled.

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: How to check marks online?

Candidates are required to log in to the websites mentioned above and click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number, after which the result will appear on the screen. It is advisable to download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference.

In order to clear the exam, candidates need to secure at least 35 marks out of 100 in all subjects. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 in theory and a total of 35 marks. There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Last year, the pass percentage of the plus one exam touched 95 per cent.

