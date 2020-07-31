Tamil Nadu Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: How to check results via websites, app, SMS

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: Check result at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TN Board Plus One 11th Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the state plus-one results on Friday. The result will be released at 9:30 am. State education minister KA Sengottaiyan also confirmed that the results of candidates who re-appeared for the state HSLC or class 12 exams will also be declared at the same time. Once declared, students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

In order to clear the exam, candidates need to secure at least 35 marks out of 100 in all subjects. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 in theory and a total of 35 marks. There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

LIVE UPDATES | Tamil Nadu Board Plus One Result today

TN Board Plus One Result 2020: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘download’ result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number/ roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

As per reports, around 9 lakh candidates had registered for the state plus-one exams this year. The exams for the same were held in March, however, due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown the exams were postponed midway and later cancelled.

Last year, the pass percentage of the plus one exam touched 95 per cent. In the plus 2 result released, a total of 92.3 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The girls have scored 5.39 per cent more than their male counterparts. A total of 94.8 per cent girls passed the exam, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 89.41 per cent.

