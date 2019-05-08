TN Board +1 11th Result 2019 declared! @tnresults.nic.in LIVE updates: 95% students clear exam

TN Board HSE +1 11th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the result for class 11 or +1 or HSE today, May 8, 2019 at 9:30 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check result at the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
TN Board HSE +1 11th Result 2019 LIVE updates: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link under HSE (+1) Result 2019
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear
Students can also download the TN government app which is available for both Android and Apple operating systems to check the result.
Nursing general best subject with 99.69% pass percenatge
Nursing-General emerged out to be the best subject for students as a total of 99.69 per cent students who appeared for the exam cleared the same. This was followed by Microbiology in which 99.68 per cent students cleared the exam.
TN +1 11th result 2019, check here
Girls outperform boys
Girls once again outperformed boys. As many as 96.5 per cent females cleared the exam against 93,3 per cent boys. A similar trend was observed last year when the pass percentage of girls was 94.6% and boys were at 87.4%
TN +1 11th result 2019: 95% students clear the exam
Overall pass per cent increased by nearly 4 per cent. This year 95 per cent students clear the exam against 91.3 per cent last year.
A total of 8,01,772 students have passed the exam.
TN Result 2019: Less students appeared in TN Board +1 11th exam 2019
The number of candidates in 2019 was less than that in 2018. This year 8.06 lakh students appeared for the exam against 8,63 lakh in 2018.
TN Board +1 result declared! Check direct link
The DGE, Tamil Nadu has declared the results for +1 or class HSE of 11th result 2019 at its official websites.
TN Board +1 11th result 2019: Documents needed
Candidates need to keep their admit card handy. One will need their date of birth and roll number as marked in the admit card or hall ticket.
Countdown begins!
With less than 10 minutes to go the countdown has begun. Over 8 lakh students are awaiting results and the same will be available form 9:30 am.
TN Board 11th +1 result 2019 for private and regular candidates
The Tamil Nadu result for class 11th or TN Board +1 result 2019 is being announced for both private as well as regular students today.
TN Board +1 result 2019: When and how to get the marksheet
Marksheets will be available from May 14, 2019 onwards. Students will be able to get it from their respective schools.
TN Board +1 result 2019: What to check in result?
After the result is announced, students will also be able to check the overall performance and result analysis of plus 1 examination at the official websites mentioned. One needs to tally their roll number, name subjects carefully and re-total the marks allotted for reference.
Pass percentage in 2018 for TN HSE 1 11th result 2019
In 2018, the overall pass percentage stands at 91.3 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with 94.6 per cent pass percentage while only 87.4 per cent boys cleared the exam.
TN Board 11th +1 result 2019: Top performing districts
Last year in +1 exam, Erode recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.28% followed by Tiruppur district with 96.40% pass percentage. Coimbatore ranked their with 96.19% pass percentage.
No detention policy for TN Board 11th result 2019
The DGE Tamil Nady had announced no-detention policy was for class 11 which enables a student who is unable to clear the exams to take the same papers later in Class 12. In the meanwhile, they will be promoted to 12th standard.
What will be the pass percentage for TN HSE +1 11th result 2019?
Recently, the TN Board has announced the class 12 result in which 91.3 per cent students passed the exam. For the class 11 too the pass percentage is expected to go higher this year.
TN Board 11th result 2019: Where to check?
The result will be available at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, indiaresults.comt.
Over 8.47 lakh appeared last year too
In 2018, Out of a total 8,63,668 candidates who registered for their plus one exam, 8,47,648 were from the regular schools. A total of 7,73,844 students have passed while as many as 36,380 students scored more than 500.
TN Board 11th result 2019 early
Last year the result was declared on May 29, this year just like other state and center board including CBSE, CISCE the result for Tn Board is also being announced a bit early.
Result to be announced at 9:30 am. The link for the result has been displayed on the website but it will only be activated at 9:30 am.
TN 11th result 2019: 8 lakh appeared for the exam
Over 8 lakh students appeared for the exam which was conducted in February, 2019.
TN Board 11th result 2019: When and where to check?
The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be released on May 8 at around 9:30 am. Students who appeared for class 11 exam conducted in March 2019 can check their results at the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.