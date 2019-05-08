TN Board +1 11th Result 2019 declared! @tnresults.nic.in LIVE updates: 95% students clear exam

TN Board HSE +1 11th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the result for class 11 or +1 or HSE today, May 8, 2019 at 9:30 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check result at the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link under HSE (+1) Result 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students can also download the TN government app which is available for both Android and Apple operating systems to check the result.