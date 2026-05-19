TN Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When and from where to download result

Students are advised to have their registration number and date of birth ready to check their results online once the result link is activated.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC exam result 2026 on May 20. Once the TN SSLC results are announced, students who took the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website: tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, in offline written mode across the state. For more information on pass percentages, toppers, and re-evaluation, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Story continues below this ad Students are advised to have their registration number and date of birth ready to check their results online once the result link is activated. The digital marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other details related to the examination.