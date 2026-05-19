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TN Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When and from where to download result

Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 Date, Time, Direct Link at Tnresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Once the results are announced, students who took the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website: tnresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
New Delhi | May 19, 2026 03:02 PM IST
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TN Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates:Students are advised to have their registration number and date of birth ready to check their results online once the result link is activated.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC exam result 2026 on May 20. Once the TN SSLC results are announced, students who took the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website: tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, in offline written mode across the state. For more information on pass percentages, toppers, and re-evaluation, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

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Students are advised to have their registration number and date of birth ready to check their results online once the result link is activated. The digital marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other details related to the examination.

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The results will be available at tnresults.nic.in (Express photo/ Representative)

Last year, the Tamil Nadu board declared the SSLC results on May 16. The examinations last year were conducted from March 28 to April 15. The overall pass percentage recorded last year stood at 93.80 per cent. A total of 9,13,036 students appeared for the examination, with girls recording a higher pass percentage of 95.88 per cent compared to 91.74 per cent among boys.

In 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on May 10, and the overall pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent. Around 8,94,264 students appeared for the examination that year, out of which 8,18,743 students successfully qualified. The board had declared the Class 10 results on May 19 in 2023, while the 2022 results were announced on June 20.

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