TN +1 HSE result 2020: Highest pass percentage, over 2.7k schools score 100% pass percentage

Pass percentage highest since 11th was considered as board exams Pass percentage highest since 11th was considered as board exams

TN +1 HSE result 2020: More students have passed the Tamil Nadu class 11 exams. The HSE +1 was made a board exam by the state in 2017. This is the third year of TN plus one board and third consecutive rise in pass percentage. From 91.3 per cent in 2017 to 95 in 2018 and this year, as many as 96.04 per cent of students have passed the exam. The TNDGE result for plus one exam is available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Plus One results 2020 LIVE Updates, Highlights

Another consistent trend over the years — of girls scoring higher than boys — has continued this year too for TN +1 exams. Among girls, 97.49 per cent of students who appeared for the exam have passed it while for boys the pass percentage was recorded at 94.38 per cent. Both girls and boys in class 2020 have performed better than the previous year. Last year, the pass percentage of girls was at 96.5 and boys at 93.3 per cent, respectively.

School-wise, the matric schools have outperformed as almost all the students from these schools cracked the exams. Matric schools had a pass percentage of as many as 99.51 per cent. Aided schools got a pass percentage of 96.95 per cent and from government schools, 92.71 per cent students cleared the class 11 exam and will be shifted to class 12. A total of 2,716 schools across modes have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

READ | How to check Tamil Nadu Plus One Result

Due to the pandemic, the class 11 exams could not be completed. The state had devised special formulae to evaluate students for the exams which could not be held. The result has been calculated based on 80 per cent weightage to students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20 per cent based on attendance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd