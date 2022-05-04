TJEE 2022 provisional answer key released: How to download

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE 2022 answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of TBJEE — tbjee.nic.in / jeeonline.tripura.gov.in

TBJEE has released the answer key for all four subjects – Physics and Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics on May 2. The last date to raise any objection for candidates is May 7, 2022, till 5 pm.

TJEE Answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website —- tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘TJEE 2022 answer key’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the correct answers.

As advised by TJEE official notice candidates or any other aspirant person can send their feedback on provisional answers with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate references from May 2 to May 7, 2022, till 5 pm.

The email address for sending feedback to the Tripura board is — tieefeedback@gmail.com

Final Answer Keys will be frozen and uploaded in course of time after taking due consideration of the feedback of all concerned experts said the board.