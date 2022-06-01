TJEE 2022 final answer key released: How to download

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the TJEE 2022 final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the final answer key from the official website of TBJEE — tbjee.nic.in or jeeonline.tripura.gov.in

The TJEE examination was conducted on April 27, 2022. The model answer key was released on May 2.

After careful scrutiny of the feedback received by the Board against the challenges received against the model answer key, the subject experts have prepared the final answer keys for four different subjects – physics, chemistry, biology, and maths reads the official notice.

TJEE final answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBJEE — tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘TJEE Final Answer Key 2022’ available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer keys.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the official notice, on the basis of the final answer keys, the evaluation of OMR answer sheets of TJEE 2022 of different subjects will be made for the publication of result.