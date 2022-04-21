TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, check how to download

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for TJEE 2022 examination. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of TBJEE — tbjee.nic.in / jeeonline.tripura.gov.in

According to the schedule announced by the board, the TJEE exam will be held on April 27, 2022. The answer key will be available on April 29, 2022.

How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Fill in the required details and login

Step 4: The TJEE admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the future.

The authorities have released the official TJEE exam pattern 2022. The details regarding how the examination will be conducted will be available through the exam pattern. The candidates can check the mode, duration, type of questions, and marking scheme of TJEE 2022. As per the TJEE exam pattern, the examination will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode.

TBJEE offer admissions into various undergraduate courses like Engineering, Agriculture Science, Veterinary Science, Fisheries Science, and other professional degree courses.

The subjects, units, and topics that are to be studied in the examination have been released through the syllabus of TJEE 2022. Candidates are advised to check the syllabus thoroughly before starting their preparation since they will become aware of the concepts referred to, while preparing themselves for the examination.