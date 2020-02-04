TISSNET 2020 result today: Check date, time, direct link

TISS NET result: Check at tiss.edu ( Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational). TISS NET result: Check at tiss.edu ( Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational).

TISSNET result 2020: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has announced to declare the result for the TISS National Entrance Test (NET) today at 5 pm, as per the official notification. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the result at tiss.edu. The entrance exam to MA courses at TISS was held on January 4.

The status of candidates will be available in the candidate login page. Shortlisted candidates will have to visit their respective campus on the given date for document verification. Those who clear all rounds will be eligible for admission to TISS campuses including Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and center in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

TISS NET 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘result link’ in the MA box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available

If the students decide to take admission they will have to pay the fee as well. In case of any issue, students can get in touch with the officials at the helpline, 022 – 25525252 or admissionsinfo@tiss.edu.

