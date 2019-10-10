TISSNET MBA 2020 exam schedule released: Check dates of exam, admit card, application process, other details

TISSNET MBA 2020: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will conduct the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) for MBA admission 2020 on January 4. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 2 to 3:40 pm. The admit card will be released between December 18 and 19, 2019.

The TISSNET MBA 2020 is scheduled to be conducted in a computer based mode (CBT) in 40 cities across the country. The online application process for TISSNET MBA 2020 is likely to begin in the last week of October. The candidates can apply through the website- tiss.edu.

TISSNET MBA 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the download application link

Step 3: Enter required details- name, education qualification proves, address prove, other details

Step 4: Once complete, click on submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TISSNET 2020: Exam pattern

This year, the General Awareness will consist of 40 marks, 30 marks for English Proficiency, and 30 marks for Maths and Logical Reasoning. Candidates who have applied for a single programme or multiple programmes will have to attempt a single question paper with 100 questions. The exam duration is 100 minutes, this includes candidates who have chosen Human Resource Management (HRM) in combination with other programme or programmes. The marks will not be deducted for incorrect answers, read the official website.

TISSNET MBA 2020: Important dates

Commencement of application process: Last week of October

Last date to register online: First week of December

Admit card issue date: December 18 and 19, 2019

TISSNET MBA: January 4, 2020.