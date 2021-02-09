scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, check exam date

TISSNET MA admit card 2021: TISSNET is a computer-based common screening test to be held on February 20. The hall ticket is available to download at admissions.tiss.edu

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 2:45:32 pm
TISS NET 1200TISSNET will be held on February 20. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

TISSNET MA admit card 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the admit card for the national entrance test (TISSNET) conducted for MA admissions. The hall ticket is available for download at the website- admissions.tiss.edu.

TISSNET is a computer-based common screening test to be held on February 20 at centres across India. Candidates will be given 100 minutes to solve 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

LIVE UPDATES | India Education Summit 2021 

TISSNET MA admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on download ‘MA 2021 TISSNET hall ticket’ link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- registration number/ roll number, date of birth

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by TISS programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with TISS online personal interview (OPI).

The entrance exam is being conducted for admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X