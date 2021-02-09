TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, check exam date

TISSNET will be held on February 20. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

TISSNET MA admit card 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the admit card for the national entrance test (TISSNET) conducted for MA admissions. The hall ticket is available for download at the website- admissions.tiss.edu.

TISSNET is a computer-based common screening test to be held on February 20 at centres across India. Candidates will be given 100 minutes to solve 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

TISSNET MA admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on download ‘MA 2021 TISSNET hall ticket’ link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- registration number/ roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by TISS programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with TISS online personal interview (OPI).

The entrance exam is being conducted for admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses.