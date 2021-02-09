TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, check exam date

TISSNET MA admit card 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the admit card for the national entrance test (TISSNET) conducted for MA admissions. The hall ticket is available for download at the website- admissions.tiss.edu.
TISSNET is a computer-based common screening test to be held on February 20 at centres across India. Candidates will be given 100 minutes to solve 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ).
LIVE UPDATES | India Education Summit 2021
TISSNET MA admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- tiss.edu
Step 2: Click on download ‘MA 2021 TISSNET hall ticket’ link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials- registration number/ roll number, date of birth
READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India
Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by TISS programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with TISS online personal interview (OPI).
The entrance exam is being conducted for admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.