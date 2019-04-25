TISSNET MA admission 2019 final results declared, how to download

TISSNET MA admission 2019 results: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has declared the final result for TISSNET TISS national eligibility test 2019 on its official website, tiss.edu. Candidates who had applied to take admissions in TISS for M.A. programme can check their score.

The merit list was prepared on the basis of marks in personal interview (PI) round. The interview round was conducted from February to March, 2019.

TISSNET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: On homepage, click on ‘admissions’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on view ‘score card’ next to the programme you applied for

Step 5: Log-in using registered email id

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TISSNET 2019: Exam pattern

This year, the General Awareness will consist of 40 marks, 30 marks for English Proficiency, and 30 marks for Maths and Logical Reasoning. Candidates who have applied for a single programme or multiple programmes will have to attempt a single question paper with 100 questions. The exam duration is 100 minutes, this includes candidates who have chosen Human Resource Management (HRM) in combination with other programme or programmes. The marks will not be deducted for incorrect answers, read the official website.