Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

TISSNET 2023: Application forms to be out today; check how to apply

TISSNET 2023: The application form will be released at 5 pm today, candidates can apply at the official website- tiss.edu or appln.tiss.edu.

appln.tiss.edu, tiss.edu, TISS, TISS NET, TISSNET 2023, TISS NET for PG courses, TISS National Entrance Test, TISS NET applications, TISS NET how to apply, TISS NET eligibilityTISSNET 2023: The last date to apply is January 15, 2023. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri/ Representative Image)
TISSNET 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will begin the application process for PG admissions 2023 from today by 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at appln.tiss.edu.

Last date to fill the online application form is January 15, 2023. There are a total of 57 masters courses available (five one year programmes, 51 two year programmes, three years BEd and MEd programmes and three PG Diploma programmes.

Stage one of TISS NET or the TISS National Entrance Test which is a Computer Based Test will be conducted at different centres between January 28, 2023 to February 28, 2023. The dates for results of stage one and subsequent stages are yet to be announced. The admission formalities will be completed on June 13, 2023 and the sessions will begin at the Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati campuses from June 14, 2023.

TISSNET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on admissions, select PG

Step 3: Once redirected, click on PG programmes

Step 4: Click on the link — appln.tiss.edu

Step 5: Click on new registration and enter your details

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 8: Download the application form for future reference

Candidates can apply for a maximum of three programmes across any two campuses indicating their preference.

The application fee for general category candidates for one programme is Rs 1030, for two programmes it is Rs 2060 and three programmes it is Rs 3090. For eligible Goi-pms SC/ST/OBC(NC) candidates, the fees is Rs 260, Rs 520 and Rs 780 for one, two and three programmes respectively. And, for not-eligible Goi-pms SC/ST (only) candidates the application fee is Rs 510 for one programme, Rs 1020 for two programmes and Rs 1530 for three programmes. The fee can be submitted online as well as cash deposit at any SBI branch using prescribed challan.

In order to apply, candidates should have completed a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree of minimum of three or four years duration or its equivalent from a recognised university.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 11:04:37 am
Best of Express
Must Read
