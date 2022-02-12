TISSNET 2022: Know syllabus, exam pattern and recommended books

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences will conduct TISSNET on February 26, 2022. TISSNET 2022 admit card will release on February 14. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website – tiss.edu.

The exam will be held from 2 pm to 3:40 pm and will comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. There is no negative marking in the test. The question paper will comprise of three sections namely English Proficiency, Mathematical and logical reasoning and general awareness (GA). The English Proficiency, logical and mathematical reasoning sections comprise 30 questions each, general awareness (GA) has 40 questions.

To score well in TISSNET, knowing the pattern is not enough. Questions in the test are based on topics like synonyms and antonyms, verbal reasoning, reading comprehension, basic statistics, basic trigonometry, data interpretation, politics, current affairs, environment etc. These are designed to assess the analytical ability of the students.

Candidates aspiring to ace the TISSNET 2022 exam must use good, comprehensive books and resources for preparation. Some of the best books for TISSNET 2022 are – Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis, English for General Competitions by Neetu Singh, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension by Arihant can be referred for English Proficiency section preparation.

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal, Quantitative Aptitude Quantum CAT by Sarvesh Verma are highly recommended books for Mathematical and Logical Reasoning. Manorama Yearbook by Manorama, Current Affairs Yearly by Arihant, General Knowledge 2022 by Manohar Pandey can be used to study General Awareness. It is also important that the candidates stay updated with the current affairs from newspapers, magazines etc. to score well in the General Awareness (GA) section.

Apart from the books, here are some tips to score good marks in the TISSNET 2022 exam.

Previous year question paper: The TISSNET past year papers are the most important resources for preparation. Candidates must solve as many as they can.

Have a strategic study plan: Have a planned schedule for your preparation. Set daily goals for studying and make sure you complete them.

Work on your English language skills: Read books, comprehension, essays, articles to improve your vocabulary. Learn new words from the dictionary. Go through basic grammar books to identify your misconceptions and correct them.

Work on your logical and mathematical skills beyond books: Learn tricks and shortcuts to solve mathematical questions. Improve your logical reasoning by solving brain puzzles, riddles etc.

Stay updated with current affairs. The General Awareness section has the highest weightage of marks. So, get to know about the national and international news, politics etc. through various sources.

Stay healthy, confident and positive: Do not let demotivation or negativity pull you down. Keep motivating yourself. Take good sleep, exercise, drink plenty of water and stay healthy for a fresh, focused and positive mind.

TISSNET is a national level entrance exam, conducted for admission into the full-time postgraduate degree programmes, like MA, M.Sc, MHA, MPH, etc. Courses are offered across its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad campuses.