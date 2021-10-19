TISSNET 2022: List of recommended books to ace the exam

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai will soon announce dates and details of TISSNET 2022. The exam is held for candidates who wish to get admission in Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated programmes. The exam is highly competitive and the candidates who qualify for it are called for the further round of the admission process.

Candidates who are aiming to take the upcoming exam will be able to fill the TISSNET 2022 application form by the end of October or in the first half of November 2021. To ace the exam, candidates need complete knowledge of the exam and good study material. To help the students, here is a list of best books for TISSNET 2022 preparation.

Best books for English proficiency: As per the TISSNET 2022 syllabus, the topics which are important in this section are — antonyms, synonyms, idioms, phrases, one word substitution, fill in the blanks, reading comprehension, sentence correction, error detection, etc. Some of the best books which help prepare these sections well are Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis, English Is Easy by Chetananand Singh, High School English Grammar and Composition Key by Wren & Martin, English for General Competitions by Neetu Singh, Language Skills and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Arun Sharma, Mastering the Verbal Ability for CAT by Ajay Singh.

Best books for general awareness: The exam pattern of TISSNET 2022 is such that this is one of the most important sections in the exam. Candidates must have knowledge of personalities, geography, literature, current affairs, economics, business, awards, sports, etc. Books that will help in preparing well are Manorama Yearbook by Manorama, Current Affairs Yearly by Arihant, The Best Book of General knowledge by Subhash C. Soni, General Knowledge 2020: Latest Current Affairs & Who’s Who by RPH Editorial Board.

Best books for mathematics and logical reasoning: During TISSNET 2022 preparation for maths and logical reasoning section, candidates can use these books –How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT by Arun Sharma, The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation for the CAT by Nishit K. Sinha, Quantitative Aptitude by Dr. R.S Aggarwal, How to prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT by Arun Sharma, Verbal and Non-verbal Reasoning by R S Aggarwal, Quantitative Aptitude Quantum CAT Common Admission Test for Admission into IIMs by Sarvesh K. Verma

TISSNET is a one hour and 40-minute exam. In this duration, candidates have to solve 100 multiple choice questions on English proficiency (EP), General Awareness (GA), and Mathematics and Logical Reasoning (M&LR). From the EP section, 30 questions are asked. From GA 40 questions are asked and from the MLR 30 questions are asked. Each question carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates preparing for TISSNET must read the newspaper daily and keep track of the current affairs. While doing so, candidates can make a rough notebook and note down the important dates and names. Learn a lot of tricks and shortcuts to gain the speed required in Mathematics. Solve some brain puzzles and riddles to enhance your logical reasoning.

Solve reading comprehension passages daily and learn new words from the dictionary. Read some good books and English newspapers which will enhance your vocabulary. Have confidence while giving the exam and have a good sleep before the exam day.