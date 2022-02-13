TISSNET 2022 admit card to release tomorrow: Check these 5 things after downloading the hall ticket

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, is likely to release the TISSNET 2022 admit card soon. Once released, the candidates can download it from tiss.edu. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 26, 2022. Only those candidates who have completed the application form and paid the fee have received the admit card for the exam.

The last date to download the admit card is February 21, 2022. To download it, the candidates must visit the official website of TISSNET 2022 and log in using their username and password.

After this, candidates need to click on the link to download the admit card and the admit card will appear on the screen. It is advised to download multiple copies of the admit card. If candidates are unable to access the admit card, they must contact the institute’s authorities.

In the admit card of TISSNET 2022, details like personal details of the candidates, date of the exam, timings of the exam, address of the exam centre, instructions for the exam are mentioned.

Once the candidates have downloaded their copy of the admit card, here are the 5 things that candidates must do to avoid last-minute problems at the time of the exam.

Check the admit card and verify the details. In case of a discrepancy in the admit card, the candidates must write to admissioninfo@tiss.edu or call TISS Care at 022-2550 5252 to correct the error.

Contact the official authority if you have not received the admit card: In case, the candidates do not receive their TISSNET admit card 2022 till February 21, 2022, call at TISS Care 022 – 2552 5252. The candidates can register a complaint by sending an email to admissioninfo@tiss.edu.

Go through the exam details– Important details like exam date, time, exam centre and other details are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must go through this information thoroughly and contact the authorities immediately if there is any error.

Be ready with all the required documents– The candidates are required to carry the admit card and valid ID proof with them. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the hall without either of these. So, make sure these documents are available and ready on the day of the exam.

Make study plans for the last few days– The admit card is released two weeks before the exam. By this time the candidates are expected to have completed the syllabus. The last few days must be utilised for revision of important topics, solving mock papers and working on time management.

TISSNET is a national level entrance exam conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for admission to full-time postgraduate degree programmes like MA, MSc, MHA, MPH, Law offered by the institute. It is a 100-marks computer-based test (CBT). The test comprises multiple-choice questions from English Proficiency, Mathematics and Logical Reasoning, General Awareness.