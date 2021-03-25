scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
TISSNET 2021 result declared

March 25, 2021 12:24:03 pm
TISSNET result 2021Check TISSNET result 2021 at admissions.tiss.edu.

The Tata Institute of Social Science declared the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) result on March 25. Initially, the result was scheduled to be released on March 16 but TISS postponed the date of declaration of the TISSNET result to March 19.

TISSNET 2021 exam was conducted on February 20. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website of — tiss.edu.

How to check TISSNET 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘result link’ on the homepage of the official website

Step 3: Log-in using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download or take a printout for further reference.

The admission procedure will be done in two steps: TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). The qualified candidates will be called for an interview round.

