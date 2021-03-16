scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
TISSNET 2021 MA result to be announced today, check direct link

TISSNET MA result 2021: The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- tiss.edu. The entrance exam to MA course was earlier held on February 20

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021
TISSNET result 2021

TISSNET MA result 2021: The result for the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) National Entrance Test (NET) will be released on March 16. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- tiss.edu.

The entrance exam to MA course was earlier held on February 20.

TISS NET MA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘result link’ in the MA box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by the programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with online personal interview (OPI).  The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to TISS campuses including Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and centre in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

The entrance exam is being conducted for admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses. In case of any issue, students can get in touch with the officials at the helpline, 022 – 25525252 or admissionsinfo@tiss.edu.

