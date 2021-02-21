TISSNET 2021: Check paper analysis, selection process details

TISSNET 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted the TISSNET 2021 on February 20. TISSNET is the National Entrance Test (NET) for admission to MA, M.Sc and integrated degree programmes of the institute. As per memory-based reports from candidates who took the test, the overall level of difficulty of the question paper was moderate.

The unofficial answer key is available now. The entrance exam was conducted as a computer based test, where candidates were required to solve 100 MCQ type questions in 100 minutes. Tata Institute of Social Sciences evaluates candidates on the basis of English proficiency, mathematical skills, logical reasoning and general awareness.

The level of difficulty of the English and mathematics/ logical reasoning sections were between easy to moderate in the TISSNET exam analysis. Questions from general awareness were moderate to difficult in terms of the level of difficulty.

The overall number of good attempts is anticipated to be at 70 out of 100. The number of good attempts is deemed to be the highest in the general awareness section as reported by the candidates. Next, TISS will publish the TISSNET result. On the basis of which, candidates will have to appear for next rounds.

The TISSNET selection process is a bit unconventional. The entrance exam is only the first step of the stairway to the final merit list. Candidates have to take the TISSPAT in the second stage while those who prefer HR and LR and ODCL programmes, have to take the TISSMAT exam.

Only after qualifying for these exams, can a candidate appear in the final online personal interview. In the overall selection process, the TISSNET exam carries only 30 per cent marks weightage while TISSPAT/ TISSMAT carries 40 per cent marks weightage. The rest of the marks (30 per cent) are carried by the online personal interview.

Once the merit lists are out, candidates can check their score at the official website i.e. tiss.edu. Since the scorecard is issued through individual candidate login, one must have the registered email ID and password. Those who qualify in the first stage by securing the TISSNET cut-offs, will have to appear in the subsequent TISS PAT or MAT exam depending on the programme they choose.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has not revealed any official dates on which the result is releasing. However, once the result releases, candidates must get ready to appear in the PAT or MAT exam. The details of these exams are on the official website which is why candidates are being advised to keep a regular tab of the website tiss.edu.

Once the second stage selection exams are over, the merit lists are again released to indicate qualifiers of the exam. Based on the score, candidates are called to appear in the online personal interview, which is the final selection stage.

TISS PAT is a 45 minutes long test which is expected to notify the complete scheme and pattern of the exam very soon. Similarly, those who appear in the TISS MAT exam may note that it is also conducted as a 45 minutes long test carrying 50 marks. The question paper carries only objective type questions in the MAT exam.