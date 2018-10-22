TISSNET 2019 to be held on January 13, registration from October 26

TISS campus (File Photo) TISS campus (File Photo)

TISSNET 2019: The national entrance test for the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) MA admissions will be held on January 13 instead of January 19. The exam authority has re-scheduled application date as well. Earlier the application process starting date was October 22, but candidates have to now wait till October 26 to apply for MA admissions. All the candidates who want apply have to do so through the official website — admissions.tiss.edu

TISSNET will be conducted for 100 marks, the PIT for 50 marks and interview for 75 marks — a total of 225 marks. Aspirants have to score at least 40 per cent in NET, 30 per cent in the PIT and 30 per cent in the interview to qualify for selection.

TISSNET 2019: Important dates

Registration process begins: October 26, 2018 (Friday)

Last date for online form registration for All Master’s programmes: December 10, 2018 (Monday)

Last Date for receipt of application form by post: December 12, 2018 (Wednesday)

TISSNET Hall Ticket (Online ): December 26-27, 2018 (Wednesday-Thursday)

Pre-admission orientation programme for SC/ST/OBC/Minority and PWD candidates will be held at Mumbai/Tuljapur/Hyderabad and Guwahati Campuses: December 23, 2018 ( Sunday)

TISSNET exam: January 13, 2019, Sunday ( Time: 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm )

TISSNET is an entrance examination conducted by Tata Institute of Social Science to offer admissions in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses.

