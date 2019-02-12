TISSNET 2019 results declared for MA admissions, check updates

Toggle Menu
TISSNET 2019: Result for written exam declared, check scorecard, cut-off list on the official website, tiss.edu. Selected candidates will have to appear for PIT and PI exam which constitute 60 per cent marks.

Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY DEEPAK JOSHI)

TISSNET 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has declared the result for TISSNET TISS national eligibility test 2019 on its official website, tiss.edu. Candidates who had applied to take admissions in TISS for M.A. programme can check their score.

The scorecard of candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses is also available on the official website. Selected candidates will also have to appear for the personal interview (PI) round.

TISSNET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: On homepage, click on ‘admissions’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on view ‘score card’ next to the programme you applied for

Step 5: Log-in using registered email id

Step 6: Result will appear

The written exam has 40 per cent weightage rest is for pre-interview test (PIT) and PI. With 30 per cent score each. The final result constituting marks from all the exams will be released on April 22, 2109.

