TISSNET 2019: Online registrations closed, know how to still apply

TISS NET 2019: The online registrations for the entrance exam to the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) have ended for MA and PhD level students but they can still send their application by post. The last date to receive applications by TISS via post is December 12, 2018. Also, the applications are open for BA programmes till March 20, 2019.

The TISSNET exam will be conducted online on January 13, 2019. Admit cards are expected to release by December 27, 2018. The results for the written test are also expected by January last week. Those who get selected through TISSNET will be expected to go through the second round in March 2019.

TISSNET 2019: Know the new exam pattern

There has been a change in the pattern of the National Entrance Test 2019 for entrance to the TISS colleges – TISSNET 2019. From this year onwards there will be no negative marks for wrong attempts. Also, the question paper for entrance to all programmes including HR, social science, social entrepreneurship, globalisation etc will be the same. Earlier, each programme had different question paper that too with different sets.

Candidates will have to solve 100 questions in the online test. Each question will be of one mark each. No negative marking will be allowed to any wrong answer. The exam will be divided into subjects namely – general awareness, English, Mathematics and logical reasoning. The marks associated with each section is has changed from last year. This year general awareness section will be for 40 marks, English will constitute 30 marks, maths and logical reasoning will carry 30 marks.

TISS NET 2019: Syllabus

Data Interpretation: Candidates will be asked to make sense of and answer on the basis of bar graphs, pie charts, double pie charts, line graphs, data comparisons etc

Quantitative ability: The section will consist questions on time distance, speed, number system, ration proportion, average, basic geometry, profit and loss

English proficiency: This part will have two major divides – verbal ability and reading comprehension. In the verbal ability section, candidates will be tested for grammar, idioms, word substitute, right usage of words antonyms, analogies etc. In the reading comprehension section, the candidates will be required to answer passage-based questions, draw inferences and conclusion, author’s point of view, the purpose of passage etc.

General awareness: History, law, economy, health, education, arts, culture, sports, media, labour, international politics, policies, environment and ecology etc

TISSNET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the programme level you need to apply for MA, Mphil/PhD/BA/short term/international course

Step 3: Click apply next to the programme level

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Those who have registered may log in directly

Step 6: For registration click on ‘click here to register’ at end of the page

Once registered candidates need to log in and fill the application form which includes questions on personal details, academic qualification etc.