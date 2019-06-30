TISS submits report to MSHRC: ‘Issue GR for school transfer of children from conflicted homes’

A REPORT submitted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has recommended a dedicated Government Resolution (GR) or Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the transfer process in schools for children from conflicted homes or those belonging to single mothers.

The commission had directed TISS to form a panel to study the concerns that women have with respect to schooling of children after they move out of their marital homes due to domestic violence after it took suo motu cognisance of a news report in The Indian Express in 2017.

The report was compiled on the experiences of different stakeholders, including 30 social workers of the special cells (a field action project of TISS) set up in police stations, counsellors in family courts and court judgments related to the Right to Education Act. “Most social workers we spoke to have shared that the woman suffers from domestic violence for a considerable period of time before leaving her marital home and relocating to her natal home or any other place… One of the chief reasons for bearing with the violence and postponing relocation is concern for children’s schooling,” the report states. It adds that the number of cases seeking reconciliation increases before the year-end examination, with women seeking to go back to her natal home for the sake of children’s schooling.

The report has also suggested is that the government should issue a GR to all schools on how to respond in such cases. “The government needs to take cognisance of the enormity of the problem and earmark a budget for schooling of children of single women, especially those who have had to migrate from their marital homes due to domestic violence/divorce and are left without support,” the report states.

It also recommends sensitising teaching and non-teaching staff, counselling, coordination among schools and intervention by child welfare committees in ensuring the continuity of schooling.