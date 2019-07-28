TISS Students’ Union election: From Hyderabad campus, scholarship issue finds place in agenda

Assuring financial support for students availing Government of India-Post Matric Scholarship (GOI-PMS), an issue that caused recent protests in Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ (TISS) Hyderabad campus, echoed in the agenda for the student elections of TISS Mumbai. Student council elections were held at TISS’ Mumbai campus on Friday.

The student council polls recorded a turnout of 1,563 out of nearly 2,500 students. Bhatta Ram, a student of MA in Water Policy and Governance, has been elected as the president of the TISS students’ union. “Priority would be to work in unison with all members of the council. We will try to bring transparency in the financial assistance being given to students. Reducing charges for laundry and increasing quality of food in the dining hall are also part of my manifesto,” he said.

After taking oath, elected students will conduct the first general body meeting. Upfront rebate of hostel fees to GOI-PMS students, greater allocation and timely disbursement of aid to students from low-income category, retention and upgradation of off-campus hostels and existing infrastructure were some of the other issues that were discussed by the winning candidates.

“I stand for the inclusion of all communities that exist on TISS campus. The institute has long stood for principles and values that gave representation to the marginalised sections of our society from all corners, in all aspects,” said Tawnsuanlal Vale, vice-president, students’ union.

A protest at the Hyderabad campus was started on July 8, demanding that the institute should bridge the gap between scholarship amount provided by the GOI-PMS and the actual living expenses of students. Campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur and Guwahati had expressed solidarity with the issue.

”As an elected representative, I will make sure that the movement for social justice which is currently underway on campus is taken forward by the union. I also feel we should work to safeguard the democratic space and the rights of students on campus… We are planning to have a GBM after the swearing-in ceremony, we will discuss with the students and come up with a charter of demands comprising basic issues faced by students here. Having a gender policy and working towards solutions for the GOI-PMS issue will be the two important things I would want to look upon,” said Aisha Abdul Kader, general secretary.

Students voted to four posts include Maitreyee Misra (Treasurer), Nikita Pathak (Literary Secretary), Kartik Kamal Saikia (Cultural Secretary) and Anurag Shankar (Sports Secretary). Besides, Cornelius Iswary (SC/ST Cell Representative), Ambadi B (Equal Opportunity Cell Representative), Nikita Tushar Patil and Deachen Angmo (Women and Gender Development Cell Representatives), Shrutam Shailesh Jani and Vinay Ramchandra Yadav (Cyber Secretary) were also elected on Friday.