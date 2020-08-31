scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 30, 2020
TISS student body protests appointment of registrar

The students alleged that the posts targeted a particular religious minority community, invoking of incendiary labels like “Jihadi” and insinuating the link of a particular religion with “terrorism”.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 31, 2020 2:22:39 am
tata institute of socila sciences, tiss, TISS governing board, Tiss registrar, tiss registrar appointment protest, indian express newsThe institute had recently appointed Col Rakesh Mohan Joshi as its registrar. (File)

In an open letter to the chairman of the TISS governing board, Subramaniam Ramadorai, student body Progressive Students Forum (PSF) on Sunday expressed concern over the recent appointment of the registrar on the ground that his social media posts are “antithesis of many core ideas and ideals the institute stands for”.

The institute had recently appointed Col Rakesh Mohan Joshi as its registrar. In the letter, the students pointed to Joshi’s posts on Twitter and Facebook, which they said are “communal” and “Islamophobic” in nature. The students alleged that the posts targeted a particular religious minority community, invoking of incendiary labels like “Jihadi” and insinuating the link of a particular religion with “terrorism”. TISS Director Dr Shalini Bharat could not be reached for a comment.

