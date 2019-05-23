TISS puts circular on revised library timings on hold after protest by students

Two days after Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) issued a circular on shortened library timings, the authorities have decided to put the decision on hold.

On Wednesday, 208 students signed a 14-point letter urging the librarian Dr Satish Kanamadi to withdraw the decision to revise library timings.

The circular issued on May 20 stated that the library will be open from 9 am to 2 am during exam months and 9 am to 11 pm during non-exam months. The revised timings were to come into effect from May 23. The previous library timings were 9 am to 6 am.

“It was disheartening to see a decision affecting the entire student community of TISS taken without a conversation with the students,” stated the letter. Students have demanded that all decisions in future, affecting the student community, should be taken with student representatives involved in the process.

The letter points out that many students who do not own laptops rely on the cyber library to submit their assignments, which is required to be done online. Since Masters students have a hectic schedule, most of them find time to study in the library only after 10 pm.

The letter also points out that the library is also used for group discussions and interactions with other students as the curriculum encourages team work.

When approached by students, the authorities were learnt to have claimed “under-utilisation of resources” as a reason to revise the timings. While Kanamadi could not be reached for a comment, a source from TISS said since many faculty members were on leave owing to summer vacation, a committee will soon be formed after they returned to take a decision on the matter.