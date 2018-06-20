TISS protests : Mumbai civil court restrains student demonstrations within 100-metre radius of campus gate

Civil court restrains students from protesting within 100 metre radius of campus gate. (File Photo) Civil court restrains students from protesting within 100 metre radius of campus gate. (File Photo)

A civil court on Tuesday restrained students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) from holding any demonstration within 100-metre radius of the main campus gate of the Deonar-based campus. The court’s earlier order passed in March will continue which means that there will be no restraint on students from demonstrating peacefully without causing obstruction, but not not within 100 metres from the main gate.

Students have been protesting for 119 days in demand of restoration of financial assistance for SC/ST and OBC students at the institute. On Tuesday, the TISS management, through its registrar, filed a fresh notice of motion, seeking a restraint on students from displaying posters, banners and defacing campus walls, protesting, obstructing normal movements of staff and others. The management also sought removal of a tent/temporary structure erected by the students, banners and posters stuck within the campus.

Advocate VK Wasnik, representing the management, submitted that despite the court order in March, students have agitated, causing obstruction and inconvenience to others on campus. Wasnik filed a fresh affidavit before the court, alleging that there has been obstruction of faculty members on campus, including a gherao of the acting director and others in June.

\He alleged that the students had obstructed an ambulance, ferrying a patient to the hospital. The affidavit also mentions that the students had blocked the main gate by sleeping on the road. “…in view of the serious allegations made in the affidavit (filed by the TISS management), the defendant (students) is restrained from making any demonstration within 100 metres radius from the main gate of the campus,” the court said.

After the court order, lawyers representing the students named in the motion, countered the TISS management’s affidavit, stating there was no obstruction and that the tent referred to by the management was removed by the students.

The court asked the students’ advocates if a reply was filed to the earlier notice of motion filed by the institute in March. The advocates sought time to file a composite response to both the notices by the next date. The court will hear the case on August 23.

A section of students has been protesting since February, claiming improper implementation of the Government of India- Post-matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS) scheme and against the decision to withdraw aids to SC/ST students, who have been directed to pay their entire fees upfront.

Subsequently, the institute agreed to waive off fees for existing students, while it asked SC/ST students of the 2018-2020 batch to pay Rs 12,500.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App