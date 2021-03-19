scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

TISS NET 2021 result to be announced on March 25

The result for the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) National Entrance Test (NET) was initially scheduled for March 19

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 19, 2021 3:02:08 pm
TISSNET result date, tiss result date news, tissnet 2021 result dateTISS NET result: Check at tiss.edu ( Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational).

TISS NET 2021 result to be declared on March 25. The result for the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) National Entrance Test (NET) 2021 was initially scheduled to release on March 19, however, it has been postponed, as per the official notification on the official website.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- tiss.edu.

TISS NET MA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘result link’ in the MA box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available

Step 6: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by the programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with online personal interview (OPI). The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to TISS campuses including Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and centre in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X