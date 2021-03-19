TISS NET 2021 result to be announced on March 25

TISS NET 2021 result to be declared on March 25. The result for the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) National Entrance Test (NET) 2021 was initially scheduled to release on March 19, however, it has been postponed, as per the official notification on the official website.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- tiss.edu.

TISS NET MA result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘result link’ in the MA box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available

Step 6: Download, take a printout for further reference.