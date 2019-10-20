TISS NET 2020 application forms released: Check exam pattern, how to apply

TISS NET 2020: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has released the application forms for the TISS National Entrance Test (NET) – annual exam for admission to master’s level courses across TISS campuses. Interested candidates can start applying at the official website, tiss.edu. The application process will close on November 25.

The last date to receive an application form by post is December 3. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 3:40 pm on January 4, 2020 (Saturday). The result for the same will be declared on February 4, at 5 pm. The admit card or hall ticket for the same will be released on December 18 or 19, as per the official notification.

TISS NET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘admissions’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link next to ‘MA online applications batch 2020’

Step 4: Click on ‘how to apply’ in the left-side panel

Step 5: Click on ‘online application system’ link

Step 6: Read instructions, fill details and register

Step 7: Use registered id to log-in

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment, submit

TISS NET 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 and for reserved category candidates the fee will be Rs 250.

TISSNET 2020: Exam pattern

This year, the General Awareness will consist of 40 marks, 30 marks for English Proficiency, and 30 marks for Maths and Logical Reasoning. Candidates who have applied for a single programme or multiple programmes will have to attempt a single question paper with 100 questions. The exam duration is 100 minutes. There also will be negative marking in the exam.