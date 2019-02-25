Mumbai: Student alleges caste bias by TISS professor

Last week, some of the five faculty members from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), named in a complaint by a student alleging caste-based discrimination, were summoned to record their statements at the Trombay police station.

Vijay Oberoi, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was enrolled in a two-year residential programme, Master of Social Work, at TISS’s Mumbai campus for the academic year 2016-2018.

In his initial complaint against his then professor for social work Shubhada Maitra (now dean of School of Social Work), submitted to Trombay police station on January 21, he said he met professor Maitra after submitting his field work for the fourth semester in her cabin on December 19, 2017 to discuss his evaluation. “She asked me about my family, financial background, etc. At that time, she said it hurts her when a student like me from minorities comes and stays in the college for free and eats free food in the college dining hall and gets entire education sponsored from the state government,” Oberoi’s complaint states. In his complaint, he has further alleged that the professor made remarks about his fair skin and stated that his exit will not be easy.

Oberoi, who has lost both parents, belongs to the SC community and has a caste certificate from the Maharashtra government. Oberoi was asked to redo his field work spanning 30 days. After submitting it in June 2018, he alleged Maitra reiterated that “she feels immense pain when a person of caste walks away with a degree”. According to records shared by Oberoi, Maitra did not respond to his messages and emails asking for evaluation until August 25, 2018.

Oberoi has alleged he was yet to be reimbursed the fees he paid to the college, having received the central government’s Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students. Further, he stated that when the complaint was sent to the SC/ST cell and the director, Maitra tried to resolve the issue by awarding him lowest marks possible. He is yet to receive his marksheet and provisional certificate as per UGC guidelines.

Refuting his claims, Maitra told The Indian Express, “I had initially told him we would conduct evaluation after August 25, 2018. But a few days prior he wrote to me saying he was in Kargil and had joined work and that he would be unable to come for the evaluation. To this, I wrote to him saying we could meet at a mutually convenient time. If not possible, I’ll have to go forward with the evaluation based on recordings and other documents submitted. However, he then wrote a complaint on August 24, 2018. On August 28, 2018 I found out that he had filed a complaint against me and was threatening suicide. We got together and decided that if he is distressed, let us finish the evaluation and let him graduate.”

Responding to the allegations of discrimination on the basis of caste, she said, “What can I say? We received an email from the organisation in which he was placed for field work, saying he has been missing during the hours of field work. Our students are required to do 900 hours of field work across two years. If he wants to turn academic issues into caste discrimination, I have nothing to say. I have been at the institute for 28 years and this is the first time a student has made such an allegation.”

TISS director Shalini Bharat, students union president Jit Hazarika, SC/ST cell officer Avatthi Ramaiah and dean of student affairs Asha Banu Soletti have also been named in the complaint. A spokesperson for TISS told The Indian Express, “It takes time to process documents. At the time of admission, the student had not stated that he belonged to SC community, it was only later. He then began threatening the institute for a reimbursement. As for the allegations, nobody else apart from him has come forward complaining about caste bias.”