TISS, MIT initiative wins award in Italy

Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx), implemented by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Deonar and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, for state-run schools in four states recently won an award by the Open Education Consortium in Italy for its work towards developing open education resources.

The CLIx project worked to “demonstrate a scalable model of education in Indian schools” and was implemented in 478 schools in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The programme was seeded by Tata Trust.

It comprised interactive digital modules in English, Hindi, and Telugu for Maths, Science, English and “Values” subjects. “Science, Maths, and English are subjects which see low performance from students in government schools.

