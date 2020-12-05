TISS MA admissions 2021: Registrations open, check details

TISS admissions 2021: Apply at tiss.edu.in (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

TISS MA admissions 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for its MA courses at its official website admissions.tiss.edu. The application process has begun and will continue till January 15. Candidates can also send applications by post. The last date to receive applications by post is January 20.

Interested can apply within the deadline. Admission to masters programmes at TISS is comprised of different stages. Firstly, candidates have to pass the TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) exam followed by TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT) along with TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI).

TISS-NET is a computer-based common screening test. This is common for all masters programmes across all the campuses. Candidates will be given 100 minutes to solve 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). TISSNET will be held on February 20 at centres across India.

Candidates who have completed their bachelor’s or master’s degree programme of a minimum of three or four years duration or its equivalent from a UGC recognised university or institute can apply for the same. While this is the basic criteria for all MA courses, some programmes have specific eligibility requirements for which candidates can check eligibility criteria. Further, candidates who are eligible to apply, but cannot submit the degree certificate and grade/mark sheet at the time of admission are required to submit these latest by September 30, 2021, failing which their provisional admission would stand automatically cancelled, as per the rules.

