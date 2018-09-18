TISSNET admissions 2019: Exam on January 19, registration to begin soon

TISSNET admissions 2019: This year, the general awareness will consist of 40 marks, 30 marks for English Proficiency, and 30 marks for Maths and Logical Reasoning TISSNET admissions 2019: This year, the general awareness will consist of 40 marks, 30 marks for English Proficiency, and 30 marks for Maths and Logical Reasoning

TISSNET 2019: The national entrance test for the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) MA admissions will be held on January 19. TISSNET will be conducted for 100 marks, the PIT for 50 marks and interview for 75 marks — a total of 225 marks. Aspirants have to score at least 40 per cent in NET, 30 per cent in the PIT and 30 per cent in the interview to qualify for selection.

The institute will notify the admission process soon. All the candidates who want apply have to do so through the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

TISSNET admissions 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website for TISS admissions as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS- NEW Admissions open for MA Programmes, 2019 [ Read More ]”.

Step 3: Click on “Apply now”.

Step 4: Register to the site and log in.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

TISS MA admissions 2019: Last year schedule

Last date to apply- December 8, 2017

Admit cards- December 18, 19, 2017 Pre-admission orientation- December 22, 23, 2017

TISSNET- January 6, 2018 (2 pm to 3.40 pm)

Results- January 27, 2018

PIT/interview- February 27, March 13, March 20, March 26, 2018

TISSNET 2019: Check exam pattern

This year, the General Awareness will consist of 40 marks, 30 marks for English Proficiency, and 30 marks for Maths and Logical Reasoning. Candidates who have applied for a single programme or multiple programmes will have to attempt a single question paper with 100 questions. The exam duration is 100 minutes, this includes candidates who have chosen Human Resource Management (HRM) in combination with other programme or programmes. The marks will not be deducted for incorrect answers, read the official website.

