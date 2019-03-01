TISS invites for B.Ed, M.Ed programme, apply before March 17

TISS B.Ed, M.Ed programme 2019: Centre for Education Innovation and Action Research, an independent research centre at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS Mumbai) has invited interested candidates to apply for B.Ed- M.Ed programme. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, admissions.tiss.edu. The last date to apply online is March 17, 2019.

TISS B.Ed, M.Ed admissions 2019

Seats available: 50

Eligibility:

Educational qualifications:

Candidates with a Masters degree (MSc/MA/Mcom/Any Other Postgraduate degree) are eligible to apply for the integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme. They will be admitted to the relevant pedagogic specialisation based on their academic disciplinary specialisation/major.

Only those candidates who will be able to complete all the requirements of their final year Master’s Degree examinations by Saturday, 08 June 2019 are eligible to apply.

Course structure

The B.Ed-M.Ed programme spread over three years (six semesters) will be offered as a full time course with 122 credits.

All courses will be evaluated following the TISS evaluation rules and regulations. Evaluation is based on assignments submitted during the course, reflective diaries, observation of field practice and term papers or end term examinations. A student must achieve a pass in each course, and failing this they would need to repeat the course the next time that it is offered (i.e., the next year).

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in National Common Written Test (TISSNET).

Shortlisted candidates have to appear for a test which will assess the content knowledge in Mathematics/ Science/ Social Science/ English language (one area to be selected based on PG subjects of choice) and reflections of education and society. Candidates will need to choose one subject in Part-2, based on the pedagogy specialisation they are applying for.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Important date:

The last date to apply online is March 17, 2019.

About Centre for Education Innovation and Action Research

The Centre for Education Innovation and Action Research (CEIAR) is an independent research centre at TISS Mumbai. It was established in February 2015 to engage with and promote innovation in school curriculum, teacher education and higher education curriculum and pedagogy.