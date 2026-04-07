TISS changed how students elect their council. Two months on, nobody knows how it works.

Nearly two months after Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences overhauled its student elections, the newly elected council is still waiting for a clear structure and so is the rest of the campus.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
4 min readMumbaiApr 7, 2026 07:00 AM IST
TISS changed how students elect their council. Two months on, nobody knows how it worksUnder the old Students’ Union format, each school at TISS elected one representative regardless of how many programmes it ran. For instance, all undergraduate and postgraduate students of the School of Social Work together elected a single representative, while PhD students elected one of their own.
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When the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) overhauled its student elections earlier this year, it was a significant moment. TISS was the only campus in Maharashtra still holding conventional student union elections and the new Student Council format, introduced in its place, fundamentally changed how student politics would work on campus.

Nearly two months after those elections, students are still trying to figure out what they voted for.

Confusion over the Council’s structure, its committees, and how concerns should be routed has prompted elected members to formally write to the Office of Student Affairs (OSA), seeking urgent clarity. The administration, meanwhile, insists the process is complete.

Under the old Students’ Union format, each school at TISS elected one representative regardless of how many programmes it ran. For instance, all undergraduate and postgraduate students of the School of Social Work together elected a single representative, while PhD students elected one of their own.

In a second phase, all students voted to elect a seven-member executive body — president, vice-president, general secretary, treasurer, and cultural, literary and sports secretaries. The president and general secretary represented students on key institutional bodies such as the Academic Council and the Disciplinary Committee.

The new Student Council format changed this significantly. Elections were held on February 6 in a decentralised format. Each class elected one representative, creating a council of around 80 members, which is a much larger, more granular body than before. These elected members, along with nominees from the PhD section, were to be grouped into committees — cultural, sports, finance, dining hall, hostel, among others. The OSA was to separately nominate student representatives on institutional bodies such as the Gender Cell, Equal Opportunity Cell, and Internal Complaints Committee.

TISS changed how students elect their council. Two months on, nobody knows how it works Under the old Students’ Union format, each school at TISS elected one representative regardless of how many programmes it ran. For instance, all undergraduate and postgraduate students of the School of Social Work together elected a single representative, while PhD students elected one of their own.

Together, the changes mark a shift in how student representation functions at TISS. While the new framework expands the number of elected representatives by moving to a class-level system, it also removes the elected executive body that earlier spoke for students on key decision-making forums.

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After elections on February 6, cultural and sports committees were constituted in time to organise Institute Day events scheduled shortly after the polls. But the broader structure of the council was never made clear.

“At present, the Student Council does not have a clearly defined structure, reporting mechanism, or formally constituted committees through which student concerns can be communicated to the administration. Establishing this framework at the earliest would enable more effective coordination between students and the administration and ensure that issues can be addressed through a structured process,” read the letter sent to the OSA on March 12, attached with a list of unresolved campus issues requiring urgent attention.

‘The system remains useless’

The OSA held an online meeting with the council this week, but students say it fell short. “It did not conclusively resolve all our concerns,” said one council member. Emails had been sent to members individually informing them of their committee roles, but with no information made available to the wider campus community, the structure remained effectively invisible.

“The administration said that individual students with any issue should approach their respective class representative (CR). But without a publicly available structure of various committees, even the CRs would not know where to direct the student,” said another council member.

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Students have also alleged that committee assignments were made arbitrarily, despite assurances that members would be placed according to their stated preferences.

The administration’s response

The institute denied these claims. Students unhappy with their assigned roles are free to request a change, an official said, and it is precisely this reshuffling, the administration argued, that has delayed the finalisation of the structure.

“Soon the list will be made public to all students,” the official said, adding that the OSA also plans to conduct a leadership and administrative skills training workshop for elected council members.

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

 

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